'Double standards': Ladakh hotel association accuses Sonam Wangchuk of promoting family-owned liquor brand

The All Ladakh Hotels and Bars Association (ALHBA) has accused Sonam Wangchuk of "hypocrisy and double standards" over the sale of liquor in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh, and alleged that the social activist's family is involved in the manufacturing and sale of liquor under the brand name 'UIey'.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, ALHBA president Namgyal Punchok said Wangchuk is using women as a shield to campaign against "legitimate, tax-paying liquor businesses", while ignoring illegal alcohol operations connected to his family.

The 'Uley' wine is manufactured and sold at Uley Ethnic Resort in Ladakh, which is Wangchuk's hometown. Wangchuk's real brother owns the resort.

Wangchuk's criticism of Ladakh's liquor policy

The row erupted after Wangchuk criticised Ladakh's liquor policy. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi on October 22, he alleged that alcohol was being forcibly promoted, with bars near homes and schools. Days later, on October 28, he also sat in a protest with women, demanding a dry Ladakh and pitching tax-exempt local breweries.

However, the Ladakh administration called his claims "baseless" and a "deliberate campaign of misinformation". It said only one liquor shop operates in the UT, and that the 2026–27 excise policy was withdrawn on August 26 after feedback and suggestions from the public and social organisations.

"The UT Administration of Ladakh has taken serious note of the statements made by Mr Sonam Wangchuk. The Administration categorically rejects such statements of Mr Wangchuk as 'false', 'baseless' and 'totally imaginary'. We caution Sonam Wangchuk to refrain from rumour-mongering," it said.

All Ladakh Hotels and Bars Association targets Wangchuk

Meanwhile, the All Ladakh Hotels and Bars Association has questioned why the homemade apple wine made by Wangchuk's family and sold as "Ule Topo" holds no licence, and why the administration has not acted so far, while presenting evidence to back their allegations.

It also accused Wangchuk of hypocrisy and said that while the activist advocates for restrictive alcohol policies and higher taxes on legitimate vendors, he simultaneously defends traditional local brews like "Chang," promoting them as legal and beneficial for health.

The ALHBA said legitimate hotel and bar owners contribute around Rs 112-115 crore in tax revenue to the government and claimed their livelihoods are being unjustly targeted by Wangchuk for "public attention and political leverage".

The association also questioned the Ladakh administration for failing to act against the unlicensed "Uley" brand and warned Wangchuk to stop "jeopardising the livelihoods of legal, tax-paying business owners."