Bus from Bihar to Delhi falls off expressway near Etawah; two dead, over 50 injured A sleeper bus travelling from Bihar to Delhi fell off the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, early Thursday. Two passengers — a woman from Nepal and a man from Bihar — were killed, while over 50 others were injured.

New Delhi:

A tragic accident occurred near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh early Thursday when a sleeper private bus travelling from Bihar to Delhi fell off the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, killing two passengers and injuring more than 50 others.

What happened?

According to preliminary information, the bus met with the accident near milestone 103 in the Saifai area of Etawah district. It is suspected that the driver dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the expressway and plunge down.

Two passengers killed, dozens injured

The bus was carrying around 80 passengers at the time of the incident. The deceased have been identified as Sayeeda Khatoon, a resident of Nepal, and Manoj Kumar (55) from Darbhanga, Bihar. Over 50 people sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Rescue and official response

Local police arrived at the spot shortly after the incident and began rescue operations. Senior officials, including Etawah's District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), also visited the site to oversee relief efforts and assess the situation.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident while ensuring that the injured receive prompt medical care.

(Reported by Mohammad Fariq, Etawah)