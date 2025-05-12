'Dosti ke badle dhoka': Netizens demand boycott of Turkey for supporting Pakistan In a press conference held earlier, Indian officials said that the forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones shot down by India, fired from Pakistan, revealed that the drones were of Turkish origin. The development sparked boycott Turkey calls in India.

New Delhi:

The warmth of "Operation Dost", India's heartfelt assistance to Turkey during the devastating 2023 earthquake, has chillingly morphed into the bitter sting of betrayal, feel netizens. Upset over Turkey providing weapon systems, including drones, a groundswell of anger and disappointment has erupted on social media. This sense of being let down by Turkey has ignited widespread calls for a boycott of Turkey.

Aghast at the sense of ingratitude shown by Turkey, netizens wondered how a nation that received aid and solidarity from India could seemingly side against its interests. This sentiment of betrayal found voice across countless social media posts and trending hashtags like #BoycottTurkey.

Netizens have poured in their emotions over Ankara's overture to Islamabad, giving calls to boycott Turkey. A user requests everyone to cancel their trips to Turkey, as he also highlighted the Turkish products that are consumed in India, asking people to stop using them.

Another user said, "India helped Turkey in its darkest hour. Turkey helped Pakistan in ours", adding, "The mask is off."

A user posted a video explaining why Indians worldwide need to boycott Turkey as a travel destination, highlighting the Turkish economy's overreliance on tourism.

Singer Vishal Mishra has also given calls to boycott Turkey, saying, "Never ever going to #Turkey and #Azerbaijan! No leisure, no concerts! Mark My Words! Never!!"

Moreover, various online booking platforms have announced the suspension of new travel offerings to countries, including Turkey and Azerbaijan, for their "support" of Pakistan. They have advised customers to avoid "non-essential" travel to these destinations, urging Indians to exercise "utmost caution" before planning trips to sensitive regions.

EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti also took to X, saying he was "deeply concerned" by the recent developments.

In his post on X, the EaseMyTrip founder said, "Proud of the stand @rikantpitti and @EaseMyTrip have consistently taken."

Before booking your travel, ask - is the platform truly aligned with Bharat, or majority-owned by foreign regimes hostile to us?

Notably, Turkey, which aspires to claim a pivotal position in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), is known for siding with Pakistan in matters that concern India. This is just done as a symbolic stunt which Ankara finds instrumental in bolstering its position among Islamic nations. Ankara has also previously sided with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, which India says is its internal matter.