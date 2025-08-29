'Don't burden Indian women': Owaisi tells RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on 'three children' theory Asaduddin Owaisi also claimed that the Muslim population growth rate is decreasing as per the census of 2011 and stood at 14.23 per cent compared to nearly 80 per cent of Hindus.

New Delhi:

Launching a scathing attack on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on 'three children' theory, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday advised him not to burden women with his suggestions. “Why are you trying to burden Indian women who might have their own priorities.” he said.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Owaisi accused the RSS and organisations sponsored or supported by it of being responsible for "spreading anti-Muslims hatred".

Muslim population growth rate is decreasing, claims Owaisi

He also claimed that the Muslim population growth rate is decreasing as per the census of 2011 and stood at 14.23 per cent compared to nearly 80 per cent of Hindus.

“And now you are saying, okay, give birth to three children. Who are you to enter into people's family lives? Why are you trying to put a burden on Indian women, who might have their own different priorities in their lives? So, this is a classic double speak of RSS,” he said.

Bhagwat says all Indian family should have three children

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had on Thursday said every Indian family should have three children to keep the population sufficient and under control. Bhagwat also said RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines.

Talking about Bhagwat’s retirement comments, Owaisi said, “We must not give them comfort of retiring themselves. They should be retired from politics.”

Reacting to Bhagwat’s remarks on illegal infiltrators, Owaisi said, “Did Narendra Modi raise this even once when the deposed leader was removed by a popular revolution of Bangladeshis? Did Narendra Modi ask her why these Bangladeshis are entering India? Did Narendra Modi and Amit Shah suspend any BSF officers for allowing Bangladeshis to enter India? This is your failure, and let the country know what percentage of Bangladeshis entered India from 2014 to 2024.”

