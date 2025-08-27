The 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on India will come into effect from 9.30 am on Wednesday. The Trump administration had initially imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India, citing the trade imbalance between the two countries and New Delhi's decision to buy Russian crude oil. Later, it imposed a further 25 per cent levy on India, taking the total tariffs to 50 per cent.
India has called the tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", with the central government vowing to protect its national interest, especially those of the farmers and small businessmen. Speaking during an event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "pressure may increase" on India, but his government "will bear it all".