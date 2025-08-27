Advertisement
  3. Trump India Tariffs: Additional 25% levy to come into effect today

  Live Trump India Tariffs: Additional 25% levy to come into effect today

Trump Tariffs Live Updates: India has called the tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", with the central government vowing to protect its national interest, especially those of the farmers and small businessmen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump Image Source : AP
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on India will come into effect from 9.30 am on Wednesday. The Trump administration had initially imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India, citing the trade imbalance between the two countries and New Delhi's decision to buy Russian crude oil. Later, it imposed a further 25 per cent levy on India, taking the total tariffs to 50 per cent.

India has called the tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", with the central government vowing to protect its national interest, especially those of the farmers and small businessmen. Speaking during an event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "pressure may increase" on India, but his government "will bear it all".  

 

Live updates :Trump Tariffs

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:48 AM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Why did Trump impose tariffs on India?

    Trump had imposed tariffs on India, citing the trade imbalance between the two countries. He also blamed India's decision to buy Russian oil, a move he alleged was fueling the war in Ukraine, behind his move to impose tariffs.

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Which Indian goods are exempted from Trump tariffs?

    Goods made up of iron, steel, aluminium and copper are exempted. Passenger vehicles, light trucks, and auto components are also exempted, along with pharma sector products.

  • 8:24 AM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'India has a lot of domestic consumption': BJP MP

    As 50 per cent tariff on exports to the US is coming into effect from today,  BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "India has a lot of domestic consumption, hence trade will not bear much difference."

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    India set to sign USD 1 billion deal with US firm for Tejas engines amid tariff row: Report

    Amid the ongoing tariff row with the United States (US), India is on the verge of signing a USD 1 billion deal with American firm GE Aerospace to procure 113 more GE-404 engines for the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Click here to read more.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Developing a very strong semiconductor capacity, says Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla

    Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla says, "...We are developing our own capacities, with collaboration with countries like the USA. We are also developing a very strong semiconductor capacity. We are also undertaking a rare earth mission...We envision ourselves growing over the next 20 years...We have to prepare for the next stage and critical and emerging technologies are a very important part of that."

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Will find a way to conclude FTA, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla says

    Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla says, "Hopefully, we will find a way to conclude a satisfactory mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement with the United States early rather than late and that would certainly take us to the next step of the visit of President Trump to India."

  • 7:51 AM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi a 'terrific leader', says Trump

    US President Donald Trump says, "I'm talking to a very terrific man, Modi of India. I said, what's going on with you and Pakistan? Then I spoke to Pakistan about trade. I said, what's going on with you and India? This has been going on for a hell of a long time, sometimes under different names for hundreds of years. But I said, what's going on? I said, I don't want to make a trade deal…. I said, no, no, I don't want to make a trade deal with you. You're going to have a nuclear war. You guys are going to end up in a nuclear war. And that was very important to them. I said, call me back tomorrow, but we're not going to do any deals with you, or we're going to put tariffs on you that are so high. I don't give a damn. Your head's going to spin. You're not going to end up in a war. Within about five hours, it was done. It was done. Now maybe it starts again, I don't know. I don't think so. But I'll stop it if it does. We can't let these things happen."

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Indian exports worth USD 48 billion brace for impact as 50 per cent US tariffs come into effect today

    The additional US tariffs on Indian imports are set to come into effect from 9.31 am after Washington issued a draft notice announcing plans to implement Trump's additional 25 per cent tariffs starting August 27. The move is set to impact goods worth more than USD 48 billion in exports to the US. Click here to read more.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Trump tariffs to come into effect from 9.30 am

    The tariffs will come into effect at 12.01 am the Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) or 9.31 am as per the Indian Standard Time (IST.)

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Aug 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Trump's 50% tariffs to kick in today

    The additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed by the US will come into effect today. With this, the total tariffs imposed on India will rise to 50 per cent.

