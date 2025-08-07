Donald Trump 'resident' of Bihar's Samastipur? Residential certificate with US President's name surfaces An unusual case has come to light in Bihar's Samastipur district, where an application for a residence certificate was submitted using the name and photograph of US President Donald Trump.

After previous bizarre instances in Bihar, where residence certificates were issued in the names of a crow, Ram-Sita, and even 'Dog Babu', a fresh case has emerged from Samastipur, where an online application was filed to create a residence certificate for none other than US President Donald Trump. The application included a fake Aadhaar card with Trump's name and photo. However, the officers promptly identified the forgery and rejected the application.

Trump's fake residential certificate surfaces

The online application for a residence certificate in the name of Trump was submitted in the Mohiuddinnagar zone of Samastipur district. The applicant listed the address as Village Hasanpur, Ward No. 13, Post Bakarpur, Police Station Mohiuddinnagar, District Samastipur, and the request was filed under Application No. BRCCO/2025/17989735.

The form included a tampered photograph of Donald Trump, along with falsified details such as a fake Aadhaar number, barcode, and address.

Samastipur ADM reacts

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Brajesh Kumar said, "An attempt was made to create a residence certificate in the name of Donald Trump. The investigation revealed that the card was being made through tampering. Information regarding this has been given to the cyber cell. An FIR will be lodged, and necessary action will be taken."

Congress slams Election Commission

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala referenced a media report and slammed the electoral roll revision in Bihar and called it "fraud" and a "way to steal votes"

"Many people will smile at this as a joke and move on, but just think about it... This is the biggest proof that the entire process of 'electoral roll revision' in Bihar is a fraud and a way to steal votes," Surjewala wrote on X.

"The Election Commission's act of striking off 6,500,000 (65 lakh) voters from Bihar is a direct attack on electoral democracy. The fraud is now evident to all, which is what Congress and Rahul Gandhi

are fighting against. In such a situation, staying silent is a crime. So come, let's raise our voices together and become the guardians of democracy," he added.

Earlier in July, following the "Dog Babu" incident in Patna where a dog was issued a residential certificate, a similar incident has occurred in Nawada, Bihar.

An application for a residential certificate was submitted in the name of "Dogesh Babu," with a dog's photo, prompting the Nawada District Magistrate to order action. The DM has instructed the local police to file an FIR and investigate the matter thoroughly.

(With ANI inputs)

