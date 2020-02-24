Trump in India: What newspaper headlines are saying ahead of POTUS visit

US President Donald Trump is on his way to India for a visit that will see him visit Ahmedabad, Agra and finally Delhi. President Trump will address a massive gathering at the Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad where 'Namaste Trump' event has been organised by the Gujarat government. Trump will also pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram before leaving for Taj Mahal with wife Melania in the evening.

President Trump will return to Delhi before retiring at ITC Maurya, where he will be served the special 'Trump Platter'.

Trump's visit to India is symbolic in more reasons than one. Ahead of the all-important visit, here is how major Indian newspapers reacted.

