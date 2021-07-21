Don't Miss! A majestic pic of a cobra eating cobra

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PARVEENKASWAN The photo that has gone viral, has been shared by none other than IFS officer Parveen Kaswan

Everyday, Twitter always has something new to offer. When there is Twitter, there can never be a dull day.

Today, it was the day for animal lovers, where they were treated to a rare sight of a King Cobra was feasting on its prey - not any other animal but another variant of the cobra itself.

The photo that has gone viral, has been shared by none other than IFS officer Parveen Kaswan who is a well-known officer in the animal lover circles. An animal lover himself, Kaswan has always treated his Tweeterati friends with several pictures and information of animals from all across the globe.

This viral photo has beautifully captured the majestic reptile feasting on another variant of the cobra — a spectacled cobra, also known as the Indian cobra. Needless to say, the image has left the social media users in awe. The photo is majectic and scary at the same time.

Along with the photo, Kaswan has also shared some details of the species in the caption. He wrote, “Ophiophagus hannah. A king cobra eating a spectacled cobra. They feed on lesser mortals.”

