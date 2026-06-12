'Don't cross line where differences turn personal': Kirti Azad vs Nishikant Dubey over TMC rebellion

New Delhi:

A war of words erupted between Kirti Azad and Nishikant Dubey over the rebellion in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after the former alleged 'Operation Lotus' under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was underway to break away his party.

Azad, a cricketer-turned-politician, pointed that Prakash Barik, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, gave his byte to media in front of Dubey's residence in Delhi, which was in continuation of several TMC leaders meeting Union Minister Bhupinder Yadav.

However, according to Azad, 'Operation Lotus' has failed, even as he gets calls from BJP leaders to join the rebellion.

"They are putting pressure by taking away my security and home guards, unfortunately for them, I am not going to succumb to their nasty tactics. Needless to add that I have received umpteen number of calls from various Bjp MPs and organisational people," Azad said in a post on X.

In response to Azad, Dubey said the TMC leader can also hold press conference inside and outside his residence. Quoting Azad's X post, Dubey said the former cricketer and he were BJP MPs together for around 10 years, adding that the TMC leader's father was like his guardian.

"Your ancestral village and town are in my Lok Sabha constituency of Godda, and from your booth, I have always received 99 percent of the votes from 2009 to 2024. Therefore, exercise this right. My official residence is a gift from the people of Godda," he said in Hindi.

Azad also responded to this and said there is no personal fight between them. Further, Azad said he was only confirming the 'Operation Lotus' and no proof is needed about it. In his post, Azad also said that he would meet Dubey in the Parliament.

"You have my blessings. There’s no personal fight here," Azad said on X. "Just take it as a suggestion or request from me—fight your enmity as much as you want, but don’t let it cross the line where differences turn into personal rifts. I was just confirming Operation Lotus."

Coming to TMC crisis, 19 out of 28 Trinamool's Lok Sabha members have openly rebelled against party chief Mamata Banerjee and have also signed a letter, submitting it to Speaker Om Birla. The rebellion started in the aftermath of the West Bengal assembly elections in which the TMC was ousted from power after 15 years.

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