Doklam, surgical strike showed no one can cast evil eye on India: Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that through the Doklam standoff and surgical strike, India has shown that no one can cast an evil eye on India. He further said that the BJP-led central government has worked to strengthen India’s security. Speaking at a party rally at Sivasagar in Assam, the BJP chief said, "Be it during the Doklam standoff or the surgical strike, India has shown no one can cast an evil eye on us."

'NDA government made strong decisions'

Nadda also asserted that the NDA government in nine years have made strong decisions, which have taken the country forward. "You can see two pictures of India before and after 9 years of Modi govt. Before 2014, India was known for corruption, policy paralysis and scams. Now, we are known for a decisive, strong and forward-marching government," the senior BJP leader said.

He said that in terms of self-reliance, India is manufacturing AK 203, Prachand helicopter and has commissioned INS Vikrant.

Nadda further said that the country's image has undergone a drastic transformation, especially at the international forum, under the current regime. "Be it 'seva, sushasan, garib-kalyan' (service, good governance, service to the poor), the Union government has delivered on all fronts," he added.

‘Inflation in India is at its lowest’

He said that under the BJP, India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and inflation is at its lowest and growth is at its highest. “A Congress leader, like an uneducated man, keeps talking about inflation...those who keep talking about inflation, should keep in mind that India is the fastest growing economy in the world..GDP growth of India is 8.7%,” he added.

The BJP chief further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all-round development of Assam has been done. “We are scripting a new story of development under the BJP” he added.

