Doda cloudburst: Heavy rains triggered widespread disruption across several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with repeated landslides and cloudbursts reported in recent days. On Tuesday, multiple landslides in Ramban district forced a complete halt of traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Jammu:

Continuous rainfall over the past three days has wreaked havoc in several areas of the Chenab River region in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. Cloudbursts at two locations have triggered flash floods, sweeping away stretches of NH 244.

According to Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, three people have lost their lives, two in Gandhoh and one in the Thathri subdivision.

The floods have caused extensive damage, with 15 residential houses and multiple cow sheds destroyed. A private health centre has also been badly damaged, while three footbridges have been washed away, further impacting connectivity in the region.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for latest updates on Doda cloudburst.

  • 4:28 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Network down across J-K: Internet and calling services disrupted

    Network is down across Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rainfall, leaving users unable to access internet and calling services. Authorities are investigating the issue, and more details are awaited.

  • 4:03 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Landslide in Adhkwari at Vaishno Devi, injuries reported, rescue ongoing

    A landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya in Adhkwari, resulting in several feared injuries. Rescue teams are actively working at the site with necessary manpower and machinery to ensure safety and assist the affected.

  • 3:35 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Neeru river breaches danger mark

    Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, confirmed that incessant rainfall has dangerously raised water levels in rivers and streams across the district. Floodwaters have entered residential areas, prompting evacuations to safer locations. Three fatalities were reported in the Gandoh area, and the Neeru River in Bhaderwah is now flowing above the danger mark. A cloudburst occurred in Charu Nallah, Bhalessa—marking a repeat of a similar disaster from three years ago. Authorities have placed all officials on high alert to facilitate swift rescue and emergency response efforts.

     

  • 3:34 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Widespread damage reported

    A devastating cloudburst over Charu Nallah in Bhalessa, Doda district, has led to flash floods, claiming three lives and submerging several residential areas. Continuous heavy rainfall has caused landslides, severely disrupting road connectivity. Authorities are on high alert, carrying out rescue operations, while residents near rivers and streams are being urged to stay indoors and move to safer locations.

  • 3:32 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Flood alert Issued in Jammu as Tawi river swells amid heavy rainfall

    A flood alert has been sounded in Jammu, J&K, following a significant rise in the Tawi River due to continuous heavy rainfall. Jammu DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma stated that the administration has urged the public to stay away from rivers and nallahs. While traffic on the highway remains operational, authorities are actively implementing safety measures to protect residents.

  • 3:31 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Tawi river swells in Jammu amid heavy rainfall

    The water level of the Tawi River rises due to heavy rainfall.

  • 2:56 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Jammu: Tawi River water level rises dramatically after rains | VIDEO

    The water level of the Tawi River has risen sharply due to continuous heavy rainfall, prompting authorities to issue alerts for residents in low-lying areas. People have been advised to stay away from the riverbanks and avoid venturing near streams as the risk of flooding remains high. Emergency teams are monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety.

  • 2:52 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Cloudburst in Jammu: Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides

    Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has come to a standstill due to multiple landslides and falling rocks triggered by continuous rainfall.

    In the Ramban district on Tuesday, movement along the highway was completely disrupted after landslides occurred at several points, with rocks tumbling down from the hills. Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel on this route and to stay indoors until weather conditions improve.

  • 2:50 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    IMD predicts rise Jhelum water level due to incessant rainfall

    Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Meteorological Centre, said the water level in the lower and middle stretches of the Jhelum is likely to rise until this evening due to continuous rainfall, after which it is expected to start receding. He added that persistent rain in the Jammu region over the past week has caused rivers and streams to swell. People living in low-lying areas have been urged to remain cautious and prioritise safety, as the next 24 hours are considered crucial for Jammu and Kashmir.

  • 2:49 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Jammu and Kashmir flood updates: Advisory issued in Pahalgam as nallah flows above danger mark

    The Sheshnag Nallah in Betaab Valley Pahalgam Crosses its Highest Flood Level. Water Now Flowing at all-time highest level

    The current water level has reached 6.02 ft, surpassing the flood alarm level of 4.59 ft, the danger level of 5.09 ft, and even the previous highest flood level of 5.68 ft, so people are strongly advised to stay away from rivers and streams, authorities said in a release.

  • 2:44 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Schools and colleges in Jammu closed till August 27

    All government and private schools across Jammu province will remain closed tomorrow, August 27, due to prevailing weather conditions and safety concerns.

    The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure following continuous heavy rainfall that has disrupted normal life in several areas, causing landslides and waterlogging. Authorities have advised parents and students to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until the situation improves.

     
     
     
  • 2:43 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Doda cloudburst LIVE updates: Check official helpline numbers by Poonch Police

    In response to the ongoing inclement weather and its potential impact on public safety, the Poonch Police have established a dedicated helpline number to assist residents in times of need. This initiative is aimed at ensuring timely support and maintaining public safety during adverse weather conditions.

    • SSP Poonch +91 9596580785
    • ASP Poonch  +91 9622492727
    • DySP HQRS Poonch  +91 9419606250
    • DySP OPS Poonch  +91 9419138714
    • SDPO Surankote  +91 9596955000
    •  SDPO Mendhar  +91 9622554383
    • DYSP DAR Poonch +91 9419111876
    • SHO PS Poonch +91 9419102900
    • SHO PS Mendhar +91 7006647582
    • SHO PS Surankote +91 7006619494
    • SHO PS Gursai  +91 9419168776
    •  SHO PS Mandi  +91 7006313075
    •  SHO PS Loran  +91 9596992910
    • IC PP Sawjian +91 7006573002
    • IC PP Jhullas +91 6005590690
    • IC PP Khari +91 7006840122
    • IC PP Behramgala  +91 7006457381
    •  IC PP Mankote  +91 7780935569
    •  IC PP Balakote  +91 9622289060
    • Police Control Room  Poonch (PCR) +91 9086253188, 01965 -220258

     

  • 2:38 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Union minister Jitendera Singh speaks to Doda DC

    Union minister Jitendra Singh said he has spoken to the Doda DC after the cloudburst triggered widespread destruction in the district, killing at least three people. He said the situation is being monitored by the administration, and regular updates are being conveyed to his office.

     

     
     
     

     

     

  • 2:36 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Doda cloudburst latest update: J-K CM Omar Abdullah says situation 'serious'

    Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said the situation in many parts of Jammu is "quite serious" after cloudburst and incidents of flash floods in the region. He said he is personally monitoring the situation and directed the administration to act immediately.

    "The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the meantime, instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs to cover emergency restoration work and other exigences," he said in a post on X.

  • 2:33 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Jammu cloudburst LIVE updates: Vaishno Devi yatra suspended indefinitely

    The pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was temporarily suspended due to heavy and continuous rainfall since late last night. Officials from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said the Himkoti route was the first to be closed as rain intensified. With no improvement in weather conditions, the board later decided to suspend the entire yatra for a few hours.

    "The safety of devotees is our top priority. The yatra will resume once conditions stabilise," a Shrine Board spokesperson said.

  • 2:31 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Doda cloudburst LIVE: Ravi, Tawi and Chenab rivers in Jammu and Kashmir flowing in spate

    Water level in multiple rivers flowing through Jammu and Kashmir has risen dramatically due to torrential rains in the Union territory on Tuesday. AT least three people have been killed and several hosues swept away after a cloudburst in the Doda district.

  • 2:28 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Jammu cloudburst: Extent of damage in Doda

    According to Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, singh added that the Chenab River is flowing dangerously close to its highest flood level of 900 feet, having already reached 899.3 metres.

    "Given the current rainfall, we expect the level to breach the HFL. We have restricted movement near the river and along adjoining roads. People from vulnerable areas have been evacuated to safer locations," he stated.

     

  • 2:25 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Jammu cloudburst: Three dead in Doda amid rain fury

    Doda DC Harvinder Singh said since it has been raining continuously for three days, especially in the areas of the Chenab River, reports of cloud bursts have come from two places.

    The NH 244 has also been washed away in a cloud burst. Our team is busy restoring that. Three lives have been lost so far. Two of them are in Gandhor and one is in the Thathri subdivision. 15 residential houses have been damaged, and cow sheds have also been damaged.

