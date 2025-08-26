Live Doda cloudburst updates: Three dead, network down across J-K, calling services disrupted in the valley Doda cloudburst: Heavy rains triggered widespread disruption across several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with repeated landslides and cloudbursts reported in recent days. On Tuesday, multiple landslides in Ramban district forced a complete halt of traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Jammu:

Continuous rainfall over the past three days has wreaked havoc in several areas of the Chenab River region in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. Cloudbursts at two locations have triggered flash floods, sweeping away stretches of NH 244.

According to Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, three people have lost their lives, two in Gandhoh and one in the Thathri subdivision.

The floods have caused extensive damage, with 15 residential houses and multiple cow sheds destroyed. A private health centre has also been badly damaged, while three footbridges have been washed away, further impacting connectivity in the region.

