Delhi: Govt hospitals' doctors to protest today over salary dues

Delhi: Doctors of Govt hospitals to hold two-hour protest today over salary dues

A two-hour symbolic protest will be held by doctors from various government hospitals in Delhi, including Maulana Azad Medical College, Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital today. According to the officials, the protest will be held over the non-payment of salary to doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital. Earlier on Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had demanded that the authorities should pay the salaries of the doctors along with the dues immediately. This was in exception to the ongoing protest and a hunger strike by Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital due to alleged non-payment of salaries for three months.

In a press statement, the IMA has said the Indian Medical Association takes serious exception to the unfortunate situation in Hindhu (Hindu) Rao Hospital which is under the management of Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"Indian Medical Association takes serious exception to the unfortunate situation in Hindhu (Hindu) Rao Hospital which is under the management of Delhi Municipal Corporation. It sends a wrong message to the profession and the nation. It demoralizes the entire doctor community," IMA said in a press release.

(With inputs from ANI)

