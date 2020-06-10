Bihar: 11 doctors dismissed for being absent from hospital duty

Image Source : PTI/FILE 11 doctors dismissed for being absent in Bihar (Representational image)

The Bihar government on Tuesday dismissed 11 doctors for being absent from their duties. The dismissed doctors are Dr. OP Lal who was posted in Rohtas, Dr. Kamran Habeeb in Dumraon, Dr. Nityanand Pathak in Supaul, Dr. Yaqub Sanga in Saran, Dr. Indramohan Kumar in Siwan, Dr. Suneeta Kumari in Gopalganj, Dr. Haroon Rashid in Katihar, Dr. Renu Kumari in Katihar, Dr. Savita Kumari Sharma in Chapra, Dr. Abu Sufiyan Yahya in Saharsa and Dr. Tanveer Alam in Katihar under the state health department.

Bihar is continuously reeling under the COVID-19 outbreak as the death toll rose to 33 on Tuesday when the swab sample of a policeman collected after his demise tested positive for the coronavirus, while the tally of positive cases increased to 5,455 with 208 fresh infections.

(With inputs from agencies)

