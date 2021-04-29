Thursday, April 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir in Chhattisgarh

Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir in Chhattisgarh

A joint team of the district's cyber cell and local police laid a trap at Rajim and arrested Dr Datyanashan Patel (30) and seized six vials of the drug, used to treat coronavirus patients, from him, said an official.

PTI PTI
Mahasamund Published on: April 29, 2021 19:11 IST
Doctor held, black marketing, Remdesivir, Chhattisgarh, coronavirus pandemic, corona second wave, co
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir.

A doctor attached to a government hospital has been arrested in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections in black market, police said on Thursday.

A joint team of the district's cyber cell and local police laid a trap at Rajim and arrested Dr Datyanashan Patel (30) and seized six vials of the drug, used to treat coronavirus patients, from him, said an official.

Patel was selling the drug, part of the consignment provided to the district hospital, at exorbitant price, he said.

A case was registered at Kotwali police station and the accused was handed over to the Drug Control Department for further action, added police.

Also Read: Two held for black marketing Remdesivir in Nagpur

Also Read: Remdesivir black marketing racket busted; 90 injections seized

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X