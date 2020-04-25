Image Source : AP One more doctor at AMU-affiliated hospital tests positive for COVID-19

Another junior doctor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital at the AMU here has tested positive for coronavirus, district health authorities said on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Aligarh has now risen to eight, they said. A spokesperson of the medical college said the doctor who tested positive on Friday neither has a known history of any contact with a COVID-19 patient nor was he connected to the isolation ward. The doctor also has no travel history and investigations about how he contracted the infection were on.

Earlier this week another doctor of the JLN Medical College hospital, affiliated to the Aligarh Muslim University, had tested positive for coronavirus. The spokesperson also said "none of the sixty odd doctors and paramedics who were quarantined three days back after coming in contact with a coronavirus positive patient have tested positive. They would, however, continue to remain in isolation".

Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors Association at the medical college has urged the District Magistrate to ensure that the names of the doctors who have been infected with COVID-19 should "not be flashed all over in media reports " to avoid stigmatisation and mental harassment.

The president of the RDA, Dr Hamza Malik, said the doctors are performing their duties on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus and revealing their names and identifying their family members was unethical and would "deter suspected cases from approaching health authorities".

