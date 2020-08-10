Doctor who called COVID-19 a 'Chinese fad' dies of multiple organ failure

Image Source : PTI FILE/PTI

The doctor who had called COVID-19 a 'Chinese fad' meant to sell vaccines died of multiple organ failure on Saturday, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror. Dr. Anil Patil had diabetes and other comorbidities, his spokesperson said.

"He died because of diabetes and related complications at the Bhartiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu," the spokesperson said. Earlier, he was admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mulund after developing kidney problems.

Dr. Patil was a known COVID sceptic. He had termed the virus a "Chinese fad" which will not survive in the Indian summer. Following the incident, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) had issued a notice to the doctor and sought explanation from Patil whether he has any study to substantiate his claims.

In March, his videos playing down the gravity of the pandemic went viral on social media. "Corona fear is useless, and the virus will not survive summer, he had said. Dr. Patil had also said that the virus is grounded and doesn't spread through droplets or air. He had asked people to behave normally and not be scared of COVID-19.

Dr. Patil is survived by his wife and two daughters.

