'Do not send your kids to the US': Sister of Hyderabad man shot dead in Philadelphia

Hyderabad:

The sister of 28-year-old Hyderabad native Anshul Kuncha, who was shot dead while delivering pizzas in the United States, has revealed that he never wanted to move abroad, but the family persuaded him to go in search of better opportunities.

He was allegedly lured to a vacant house under the pretext of a pizza delivery, where he was ambushed and fatally shot. The incident occurred in Philadelphia, US, on June 5, according to information received by his family in Gundlapochampally.

'Do not send your kids to the US'

Anshul worked in an MNC in North Philadelphia, US, and he was doing pizza deliveries on weekends for an extra source of income, Tanvi, the sister of the deceased, told mediapersons. "We were informed that he (Anshul) was shot in the head three times and left on the road," his sister said.

She sought justice and appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back the mortal remains of her brother at the earliest. "We have been informed the body would be handed over on Monday. Just give us our brother back. That's all I want. And I do want justice. We don't have any suspicion; it's a decoy. As per US media reports, it seems there were two gunmen wearing black masks with backpacks," she further said.

She also had an emotional message for parents planning to send their children to the United States for higher education or better career prospects.

"He didn't want to go to the US, but we sent him...and (now) look what he ended up in. This is a message to all the parents who are sending their children to the US, do not send your kids to the US," she told news agency PTI.

It was a trap

Anshul's sister further alleged that the incident was a premeditated murder rather than a random act of violence. "It was a trap. It was to kill him. I don't know what they gained out of it or what intentions they had. They took my brother and killed him," she said.

Anshul left for the US about four years ago for studies. Earlier, he was robbed by a few men who took his chain, phone, and cash, Tanvi said.

She recalled her brother was a very loving and joyful person.

According to police, Kuncha delivered the pizza at a vacant unit of the society. Kuncha was caught by CCTV footage of the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which showed him arriving at the society, while two people "wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack" continue to follow him.

The police have launched an investigation and found three spent shell casings from scene, which shows that the accused were likely standing "very, very close" to the victim. Kuncha's vehicle has also been discovered, the police said, adding that they found a bag and three pizza boxes inside the vacant unit.

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