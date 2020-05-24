Image Source : PTI DMRC spreads awareness on COVID-19 through pictorial messages

Amid lockdown 4.0 and halted service of the metro rail in the city, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is engaged in spreading awareness about COVID-19 disease at its construction sites through pictorial messages.

In a press statement, the DMRC said, "Along with all conventional methods to raise awareness about this pertinent issue, a number of pictorial awareness messages have been painted at DMRC's sites so that the workers keep getting reminded about the precautions while at work."

DMRC’s engineers are running an awareness campaign regarding precautions for Covid – 19 using pictorial messages with relevant information which alert workers at construction sites. #DMRCFightsCOVID pic.twitter.com/Ybek8kCB3e — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 24, 2020

The campaign has been planned under the supervision of DMRC's Safety department.

The DMRC asserted that all relevant government guidelines and advisories have been taken into consideration while planning the content. Easy language and pictorials have been used so that the messages are satisfactorily conveyed.

The DMRC said that getting the messages painted was a major challenge as most of the painters, who are generally engaged for such assignments, were unavailable during the ongoing lockdown. As an alternative mechanism, printed banners in flex were installed at a number of locations. "While the messages are largely bilingual, a lot of focus has been laid on the use of Hindi as a lot of workers are more proficient in reading Hindi," said the DMRC.

At present, the corporation is carrying out construction at about five to six different sites in the city including work sites of Dhansa, Airport Express Line expansion work in Dwarka as well as sites/casting yards for Phase 4 projects.

It said that all guidelines set by the government agencies are being implemented while resuming works and contractors and workers are being sensitised about the precautionary guidelines at the beginning of work during the tool workshops.

"Displays with the necessary information regarding social distancing have been installed at the sites. Masks, sanitizers and thermal scanners have been made available at the sites as well. DMRC's engineers are keeping a very close eye at the sites to ensure all norms are followed," it said.

