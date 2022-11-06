DMRC responds to viral video of man urinating on Delhi metro tracks

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SANJEEVBABBAR In the video, the man behind the camera is heard asking, "Where are you urinating? What are you doing?", to which the offender replies, "Ho gaya, zyada ho gaya (happened a bit too much)."

Delhi: The video of a man urinating on the tracks at a Delhi metro station has gone viral on social media. It has drawn the attention of netizens who have called the incident shocking. The premises of Delhi Metro stations are known for their neat and clean ambiance. Penalties are often levied for indulging in public nuisance.

This undated video was shared a few days ago by a Twitter user with a caption that read, "Maybe this Happened first time in Delhi Metro".

The Delhi Chief Minister's office and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were also tagged in the post. Responding to the video, a senior official of the Delhi Metro, "Passengers are advised to help in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene inside the system. Toilets have been provided at the station for the use of passengers... In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact the nearest DMRC official or contact our 24×7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken."

Here's the video:

(With inputs from PTI)

