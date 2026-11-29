The INDIA bloc's bid to persuade the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to reconsider its stand on delimitation failed on Sunday, with party chief MK Stalin reaffirming his support for the proposed legislation, citing a written assurance from the Centre.

Briefing the reporters shortly after a meeting with INDIA bloc leaders at his residence in Chennai, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister reiterated that safeguarding the southern state's interests remains a priority for them. However, the DMK has no choice but to support the delimitation as no alternative was proposed by the opposition bloc, he said.

"If the proposed Bill is defeated, we will lose even the minimum safeguards available to Tamil Nadu," Stalin said. "Under these circumstances, there is no alternative but to support this Bill. The delimitation exercise scheduled for 2027 will put the southern states at a disadvantage."

"With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first," the DMK chief added.

Stalin emphasised that if delimitation is carried out on the basis of the 1971 Census, Tamil Nadu will be adversely affected. He described this as a battle of survival for southern parties, saying they have no alternative but to support the bill.

He said the DMK with its strength in the Parliament needs to safeguard Tamil Nadu's political future for the next 25 years.

"There is absolutely no room for making an emotional or impulsive decision on this matter. From Anna to Stalin, we have fought for state rights, and we will emerge victorious in that struggle. With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first," he noted.

Rahul's request to Stalin and an attack on BJP

While Stalin reaffirmed his party would back delimitation, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi -- who was among the INDIA bloc leaders to meet the DMK chief -- described the former chief minister as a "staunch defender" of Tamil Nadu, urging him to reconsider his stand on delimitation.

Gandhi said the ruling BJP wants to reshape India's electoral map in an attempt to finish the democracy in the country. About his meeting with Stalin, Gandhi said told the DMK chief that the Delimitation Bill "is a threat to Tamil culture, to the Tamil language, to the Tamil people, to the Indian Union, and to India".

He also attacked the RSS, calling it an anti-Tamil force.

"Once the BJP reshapes India's constituencies with 850 seats, democracy in India is finished, and a full-scale attack on Tamil culture and the Tamil language will begin. Remember what I am saying," Gandhi said in his brief interaction with the media in Chennai.

The Delimitation Bill would be reintroduced in the Parliament on Monday during a special sitting. The government is hopeful of a two-thirds majority required for its passage, and has urged all political parties to support the proposed legislation.

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