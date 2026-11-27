Chennai:

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has indicated that it could reconsider its opposition to the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, with party spokesperson TKS Elangovan saying the revised bill will be assessed before the party takes a final call. He said the DMK would be open to supporting the legislation if its concerns and suggestions had been accommodated in the fresh draft. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Elangovan said the party had rejected the earlier version of the Delimitation Bill because of apprehensions over its implications for states and regional representation. However, he stressed that the DMK would not make a decision on the revised proposal until its provisions were examined.

"The old bill (delimitation), we had opposed. If this (new) bill is acceptable, we will accept it. Let the bill come first, then we will see how they have reworked the bill. Let us see whether it will affect the states or not; the state or regional parties have to decide," Elangovan told ANI.

The DMK spokesperson reiterated that the party would review the fresh legislation to determine whether it addressed the issues raised by states and regional political parties. He said the DMK's eventual position would depend on the contents of the Bill and the extent to which its suggestions had been incorporated. "Let us see how the fresh delimitation, the fresh bill, how the fresh bill comes. After going through it, we can comment on it. If it suits us or if it has taken our views also, then we have to accept it. But let us see; let the bill come," he added.

Congress questions DMK's position, accuses Centre of rushing legislation

Elangovan's remarks have triggered fresh political exchanges over the delimitation proposal, with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore taking aim at the DMK over what he described as a shift in its position. Tagore also accused the BJP-led Central government of making desperate efforts to gather enough parliamentary support to pass the proposed legislation.

In a post on X, the Congress leader alleged that the Centre was reaching out to Opposition parties and attempting to secure backing, including tacit support from some political formations, to achieve the required 360 votes for the proposed legislation.

Tagore also questioned the government's decision to convene a short parliamentary sitting from November 30 to December 3, alleging that the limited duration was intended to push through major legislative proposals without allowing adequate debate or scrutiny.

"The Union BJP government has shelved the monsoon session without properly concluding it, leaving it pending for over 100 days, and has hastily convened Parliament for just 4 days (November 30 to December 3) on Constitution Day, November 26. Normally, 15 days’ advance notice must be given before convening a new session, and MPs must be given 14 days to submit questions," he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the government had curtailed key parliamentary proceedings, including Question Hour, Zero Hour and the consideration of Private Members' Bills, thereby restricting MPs from raising issues concerning the public. "But the Modi government, unable to answer the people’s questions, has cancelled Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members’ bills, stripping MPs of their constitutional rights. Rather than discussing the country’s major problems or the people’s livelihoods, the BJP is desperate to push through the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to increase Lok Sabha constituencies from 550 to 850 and the delimitation bill by taking a shortcut," he said.

In an apparent reference to the DMK, Tagore also criticised parties that had earlier strongly opposed the proposed delimitation exercise in the name of safeguarding Tamil Nadu's interests, alleging that some were now reconsidering their positions.

Parliament to reconvene for four days from November 30

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the second part of the Eighth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha would begin on November 30 and is expected to conclude on December 3, subject to government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to take up essential government business.

The brief sitting has fuelled speculation about the introduction of the proposed Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill. However, the government has not officially confirmed which legislative proposals will be taken up during the session. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session of 2026, which concluded on August 13, with both Houses adjourned sine die.

What is the proposed delimitation exercise?

The proposed Delimitation Bill is expected to pave the way for an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 550-seat framework mentioned in the proposal to a maximum of 850 seats. Delimitation involves redrawing constituency boundaries and determining the allocation of seats based on the framework adopted for the exercise.

The proposal has sparked political concerns, particularly among parties in southern states, which have questioned how the exercise could affect their representation in Parliament. The debate has also become closely linked to the implementation of women's reservation and the broader question of balancing population-based representation with the interests of states that have made progress in population control.

(With inputs from ANI)

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