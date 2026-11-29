The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) appeared firm on its stand over delimitation on Sunday, even as the Congress-led INDIA bloc made a fresh attempt to persuade party chief MK Stalin to reconsider his position and withdraw support for the proposed legislation.

As the opposition bloc mobilised to build a united front, DMK's Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said the party has already clarified its stand on delimitation, but maintained that the final decision rests with Stalin. She also urged the Congress to clarify its stand, underling her party's priority remains safeguarding Tamil Nadu's interest.

"We are very clear about our stand on constituency delimitation. We should ask others what their stand is. As far as the DMK is concerned, our party leader has already called the Members of Parliament and held consultations on the issue," she told reporters in Chennai.

"The decision he takes on this matter will be the party’s final decision. Leaders from the INDIA alliance have also come to meet our leader. Once the meetings and consultations with them are completed, the decisions taken will be communicated in detail," she added.

The fallout of DMK-Congress alliance

Kanimozhi's statement came as a top level delegation of INDIA bloc leaders that includes Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai to meet Stalin in a bid to persuade him to reconsider his party's support to the Centre's Delimitation Bill.

But as the leaders arrived in Chennai to meet Stalin, DMK workers staged a protest outside the former Chief Minister's residence, raising slogans such as "Go back Congress".

The Congress and the DMK were longtime alliance partners, but the former snapped ties with the latter after the April 2026 elections in Tamil Nadu. The Congress had supported C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which irked the DMK. Later, the DMK walked out of the INDIA bloc.

The DMK has 22 Lok Sabha and eight Rajya Sabha members. Its support to the Delimitation Bill has solidified the BJP-led NDA's numbers in the Parliament, as the government seeks a two-thirds majority for the legislation's passage.

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