DMK chief MK Stalin meets Sonia, Rahul Gandhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence, where Rahul Gandhi was also present.

This is the first meeting between Stalin and Sonia Gandhi after the DMK-Congress alliance was elected to power in the just-concluded assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The leaders are learnt to have discussed the government formation in the state, where the Congress is a junior partner.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi and I had the pleasure of meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Shri M.K.Stalin and Smt. Durgavathy Stalin earlier today," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

"We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong and prosperous state for the Tamil people," he said.

Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

