When two MPs met in a flight as passenger and pilot

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Dayanidhi Maran recently bumped into BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy and he has an interesting story to narrate. Interestingly, it was not in the Parliament where they met.

Maran, in a series of tweets explained how a casual flight from Delhi to Chennai became a 'Flight to remember' as he ran into his parliamentary colleague and BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy on the plane.

The Minister who boarded an Indigo flight after a parlimentary session was surprised to meet Rudy. The BJP MP wasn't any other passenger, but the Captain himself.

"So you are traveling in this flight as well!" said a person dressed in the Captain’s uniform. I could not recognize him with his mask on, although his voice sounded familiar. I nodded my head, still wondering who it could be," he wrote on twitter.

"He looked at me and his eyes gave away the smile behind the mask. “So you don’t recognize me!” he exclaimed," he tweeted.

It wasnt long before Maran recognised Mr. Rudy. On twitter, he wrote, "I realized then that it was none other than my colleague, senior member of parliament and former Union Minister- my very good friend Thiru @RajivPratapRudy !"

The DMK leader expressed his amusement over how the two ministers were part of intense discussions at the Estimates Committee hours before they again met in the flight. "I couldn't believe my eyes, seeing his transformation from a politician to a pilot," he wrote.

"I was pleasantly surprised and told Rudyji that I couldn’t believe that he was going to be the captain flying us from Delhi to Chennai," tweeted Maran, to which Rudy replied in apparition, “Yes, I noticed that you didn't recognize me, I fly frequently!"

Maran, in his twitter thread expressed how honored he felt to be flown by one of his good friends and colleague. "How often does a sitting Member of Parliament captain a commercial flight? I'm sure I will be talking about this for a long time," he tweeted.

"Thank you Captain @RajivPratapRudy , MP for flying us safely from Delhi to Chennai!"

Rajiv Pratap Rudy has served as the Former Union Minister for Civil Aviation and skill development in 2003 before be became the Member of Parliment. He was only 27 when he was elected as an MLA from Bihar Taraiya seat.

He flies Airbus A320-321, and had previously flown Sukhoi 30-MKI fighter aircraft, Grippen and the Rafale fighter.

Also Read: AIADMK complaints EC against MK Stalin, Dayanidhi Maran for viotaling MCC

Also Read: All pollsters should exit, learn lesson from Bihar election result: Rajiv Pratap Rudy