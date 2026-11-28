The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced its support for the Delimitation Bill after the Centre accepted its demand for a fair delimitation process. The decision, announced by DMK president MK Stalin following a meeting of party MPs, marks a big development in the ongoing political discussions over the proposed legislation. The party's backing is also expected to strengthen the government's efforts to move forward with the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women.

DMK leaders said their support came after assurances that the interests of all states would be protected during the delimitation exercise. The party maintained that Tamil Nadu's representation must not be reduced and that its existing share in the overall allocation of parliamentary seats should remain intact.

DMK says key demand on delimitation has been accepted

Following the meeting of DMK MPs, Stalin said the party would support the bill as its demand for a fair delimitation mechanism had been accepted. DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran welcomed the decision, saying the government's proposal to increase the number of seats in every state by 50 per cent had addressed the party's concerns.

"Our demand has been met; the number of seats in every state will increase by 50 percent. This will also pave the way for providing 33 percent reservation for women. We welcome this," he said.

The DMK's position is significant as the delimitation exercise has been a major point of contention between the Centre and several Opposition parties, particularly those from southern states. Concerns have centred on the possibility that states which have performed better in population control could lose their relative political representation if seat allocation is determined primarily by population figures.

A Raja explains DMK's position on Tamil Nadu's 7.18% share

Elaborating on the party's decision, DMK MP A Raja said the leadership had agreed to support the Bill based on the assurance that Tamil Nadu's existing share of 7.18 per cent would remain unchanged. "We have taken this decision based on the principle that Tamil Nadu's share of 7.18% must remain unchanged. We have agreed on the figure of 59. The DMK President has given us full authority to make any other amendments as may be necessary. When the Congress party was part of our alliance, this was also the demand put forward by the Congress party," he said.

Raja reiterated that the DMK's position on delimitation had not changed and that the party continued to favour a fair process that safeguards the representation of Tamil Nadu. He also pointed out that the demand had been part of the party's stand even when it was in an alliance with the Congress. The DMK leadership has authorised its MPs to pursue any additional amendments considered necessary to protect the state's interests during the legislative process.

What is the proposed delimitation exercise?

The proposed Delimitation Bill is expected to pave the way for an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 550-seat framework mentioned in the proposal to a maximum of 850 seats. Delimitation involves redrawing constituency boundaries and determining the allocation of seats based on the framework adopted for the exercise.

The proposal has sparked political concerns, particularly among parties in southern states, which have questioned how the exercise could affect their representation in Parliament. The debate has also become closely linked to the implementation of women's reservation and the broader question of balancing population-based representation with the interests of states that have made progress in population control.

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