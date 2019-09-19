DK Shivakumar discharged from hospital, moved to Tihar jail

Image Source : PTI Congress’s Shivakumar moved to Tihar

After being discharged from the RML Hospital, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was sent to Tihar jail Thursday. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Shivkumar on September 3, in connection with a money laundering case.

On Tuesday, Shivkumar was taken on remand in judicial custody for 14 days till October 1 by a Delhi court. Shivakumar was in the ED custody since his arrest.

The Congress leader was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after the court directed the ED to take him for a check-up.

A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred the hearing on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had posted the matter for hearing on September 19 after the Enforcement Directorate sought an adjournment.

The case against DK Shivakumar

The IT department had raided Shivakumar in August 2017, among the other places, at Eagleton Golf Resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru where he had hosted a group of Congress MLAs from Gujarat to secure them from any poaching attempts during the Rajya Sabha polls in which Political Secretary to AICC president Ahmed Patel was a candidate.

Shivakumar is currently in judicial custody. The ED had earlier taken him into custody for interrogation in the case, which is based on a charge sheet filed last year by the Income-Tax Department, alleging tax evasion and “hawala” transactions running into crores of rupees. It also questioned his daughter Aishwarya earlier this month.

