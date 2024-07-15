Supreme Court refuses to quash CBI case against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

Disproportionate assets case: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar faced a setback as the Supreme Court refused to quash the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) FIR against him in the disproportionate assets case. Shivakumar had sought the quashing of the disproportionate assets case filed by the CBI.

A bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed the petition and said it was not inclined to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order. "Sorry. Dismissed," the bench said.

What is the case?

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Shivakumar challenging the October 19, 2023, order of the Karnataka High Court, which had rejected his plea. The high court had directed the CBI to conclude its investigation and submit a report within three months.

The CBI has alleged that Shivakumar accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2013 and 2018, during his tenure as a minister in the previous Congress government. The FIR was filed by the CBI on September 3, 2020, and Shivakumar challenged it in the high court in 2021.

