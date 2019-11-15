Image Source : ANI SC dismisses ED plea challenging bail to Shivakumar in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case. A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal. The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.

Earlier on October 23 the Delhi high court had granted bail to Shivakumar. The court granted bail to the Shivakumar on a personal bond of Rs. 25 lakh with two sureties of the like amount. The court said there was no chance of the Congress leader tampering with evidence as all documents were with the probe agency.

On October 30, The Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summonses to the wife and the mother of Shivakumar. However, the counsel for Shivakumar's wife Usha and mother Gowaramma (85) claimed before the court that they have not received the summonses.

The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions amounting to crores.

