DK Shivakumar appointed Karnataka Congress president

DK Shivakumar has been appointed as Karnataka's Congress President on Wednesday. Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi and Saleem Ahmed have been appointed working presidents of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Meanwhile, former MLA Anil Chaudhary has been appointed President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

Former President of Karnataka's Congress unit, Dinesh Gundu Rao had submitted his resignation on Tuesday amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh.

Rao demanded that Rahul Gandhi should be brought back to the control and lead the party affairs.

Speaking about the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Shivakumar on Wednesday said that leaders may come and leaders may go but that won't make any difference to the party. He exuded confidence and said that the party will make a comeback and the internal issues among the members will be resolved.

