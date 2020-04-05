9 PM, 9 minutes LIVE streaming: Here's how you can watch Indians uniting to defeat coronavirus

The whole country is uniting to defeat the scourge of coronavirus. The deadly virus has infected many Indians across the country. But it has not shaken our spirit. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed a few days ago, Indians are switching off lights in their homes to show their solidarity with health workers and also as a collective, symbolic and emblematic action against COVID-19 that has brought humanity together in a huge, globe-spanning fight.

India TV brings you LIVE telecast of 9 PM, 9 minutes. Our reporters are at a different corner of the country and are bringing you LIVE coverage of a mega-event that will show what unity of us Indians can do.

To watch LIVE stream of India TV, CLICK HERE

To watch the webcast of 9 PM, 9 minutes on India TV's Youtube channel CLICK HERE

