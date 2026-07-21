Diya Binu, India's youngest municipal chairperson, loses no-confidence motion in setback for UDF

New Delhi:

Diya Binu, who is recognised as the youngest municipal chairperson in India, ceded her position after losing the no-confidence motion in the Pala Municipality on Tuesday, July 21. The 21-year-old Binu lost her office as 17 members voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, which included support from rebel Congress leaders. With this, the United Democratic Front's six-month rule in the civic body came to an end.

The motion received 17 votes in its favour in the 26-member council. This was well above the required number of 14 votes, which confirmed the departure of the faction. This also exposed divisions within the ruling faction and sparked a big political setback for the party-led UDF.

Four Congress councillors vote in favour of motion

Notably, four Congress councillors voted in favour of the motion, moved by the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Vice Chairperson Maya Rahul also went with the motion. Meanwhile, two Congress councillors - Riya Cheeramkuzhy and Sebastian Panackal - did not participate in the motion in obedience of a whip, which was issued by Nattakom Suresh, District Congress Committee (DCC) president. Four more councillors - three from the Kerala Congress and one from the Kerala Democratic Party also abstained from the voting.

Diya Binu reacts to the removal

Meanwhile, the youngest Indian municipality chairperson reacted to her removal from office. She said that she accepted the democratic verdict with "full respect". Binu further stated that while the no-confidence motion was passed against her, it could not contain any allegations of corruption, misuse of public funds, bribery, nepotism, violation of government orders or any illegal act against her.

"Those who moved and supported the motion could not raise or establish even a single factual allegation against me," she added.

Binu took the office following the support from the UDF to the three-member independent bloc led by her after the civic polls. This made her India's youngest municipal chairperson. The 21-year-old is a graduate degree holder in Economics from Madras Christian College. At the time when she contesting for the municipal election, Binu had been preparing for higher studies. Her father, Binu Pulikkandam, and his brother, Biju, were also elected, enabling the formation of the three-member independent bloc.

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