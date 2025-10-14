Diwali weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains for several states till Oct 18, check full forecast Diwali weather update: A thunderstorm with lightning is predicted for Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra between October 14 and 17. Chhattisgarh is likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning today and tomorrow, October 14 and 15.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rains for some states during Diwali celebrations including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, till October 18. In its regular bulletin issued on October 14, the IMD predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds over the region for the next few days.

Monsoon to withdraw from Odisha, Maharashtra

As per the weather updates, the conditions will be favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the remaining parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra and the northeast states during the next 2-3 days.

IMD predicts clear sky for Delhi

Delhi will experience clear sky these days with temperatures expected to be between 31 and 33°C maximum and 18-20°C minimum. The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD stated. Moreover, Delhi is expected to have clear skies and sunny conditions for the coming days.

Rainfall predicted for South India

Several states in South India are expected to experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with some areas likely to have isolated heavy rainfall during October 14–19. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe will see this weather pattern throughout the period.

Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam can expect similar conditions till October 16, with Lakshadweep being affected on October 17 and 18. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph, are forecast for the region over the next 4–5 days.

Rainfall predicted for other states in India

A thunderstorm with lightning is predicted for Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra between October 14 and 17. Chhattisgarh is likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning today and tomorrow, October 14 and 15.

The Vidarbha region is expected to see similar conditions over three days till October 16. Odisha is expected to have thunderstorms with lightning on October 14 and 15.

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, though rainfall activity will gradually decrease thereafter.