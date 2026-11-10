OPINION | Diwali or Parali: Who's responsible for polluting Delhi?

New Delhi:

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad on Diwali night reached its worst in the last five years. The capital was covered with a thick blanket of smog right from Diwali night till next morning. On the same day, the number of stubble fires (parali) in Punjab was ten times higher, adding pain to misery.

The bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night may be a temporary one-day issue, but pollution caused by stubble fires is an almost daily affair. Nobody is revealing the exact main reason for pollution in Delhi-NCR. The capital has a good green cover, but why does pollution occur? Nobody knows for sure.

Secondly, all the tools used to control pollution appear to have failed, no matter which level of GRAP is imposed. It is not making much difference. The air clears only when there is drizzle or rain, or when the wind blows. For the remaining days, the air in Delhi NCR is loaded with poison.

Thirdly, the risk to human health has become bigger. PM 2.5 concentrations in the air are not only affecting the lungs, but also the heart and kidneys. There are other side effects too in the so-called war on pollution.

The ban on construction in NCR has rendered construction workers jobless. Ban on entry of BS-3 and BS-4 vehicles has caused kilometre-long traffic queues, causing more gas emissions.

Delhi NCR has the largest number of automobiles; stubble fires in farms continue, and the capital is surrounded by garbage hills. Nothing has stopped; nothing has been removed. Then, how can pollution be tackled? The people of Delhi are helpless. They cannot leave the city because of work. When cold winter sets in and the wind stops blowing, the capital will face smog and pollution.

Presently, there is no solution to pollution with anybody. It seems the woes will continue in the coming weeks too.

End of Maoist terror: Modi's big achievement

Puvarti is a village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The people of this hamlet celebrated Diwali for the first time in the last 79 years.

Tribal children watched the bursting of firecrackers in awe, and they played with sparklers. Diwali 'diyas' were lit for the first time post-Independence. This hamlet happens to be the birthplace of the dreaded Naxalite commander Madvi Hidma. It became the epicentre of Maoist activity in the entire Bastar region and beyond for several decades. The villagers did not celebrate Diwali out of fear.

This village is now 'Naxal-Mukt' (Naxal-free). Hidma was killed in an encounter on November 18 last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali in Bastar this time. One must understand why he chose Bastar to spend time with CRPF jawans.

Chhattisgarh has been the stronghold of Maoists for the last 30 years. Eighty per cent of Maoist activity used to originate from Chhattisgarh, and Bastar was the nerve center.

The dense forests used to provide cover to Maoists. They manufactured firearms here and killed CRPF jawans in guerrilla warfare. Because of Maoist terror, the rich mineral wealth in the region was never exploited.

It was Narendra Modi's government that transformed the scene and ensured the rule of law.

Maoists surrendered in droves. In 2025 alone, more than 3,000 Naxals laid down their arms. The most important point: Last year, not a single CRPF jawan was killed in a Maoist attack. This is a big achievement for all of us. It should not be made a topic of political debate.

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