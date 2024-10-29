Diwali gift for govt employees: Uttarakhand hikes dearness allowance

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Diwali 2024: The Uttarakhand government has announced a Diwali gift for the state's employees. The state government has announced a 3 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its government employees. The DA has been increased from 50 per cent to 53 per cent per month.

This increase applies to all regular and full-time state government employees, as well as officials affiliated with the UGC, and is effective retroactively from July 1, 2024, according to an official statement. The arrears of dearness allowance from July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, will be paid in cash, it said.

The allowance will be added to the regular salary from October 1, 2024.

Not for high court judges

As per the statement, it will not automatically apply to high court judges, the chairman and members of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, or employees in certain other categories. Separate orders will be issued for them.

Besides, for 2023-24, non-gazetted employees of state-aided educational institutions, local bodies, district panchayats and daily wage employees will get the benefit of ad-hoc bonus. As per the order of the government of India, 30 days bonus will be given in the limit of maximum Rs 7,000.

The benefit of the bonus will be given to those employees who were in service on March 31, 2024, and who have done continuous service for at least six months.

Bonus for employees

Employees with service from six months to one year will be given bonus according to their service ratio, the statement said. The amount of ad-hoc bonus will be calculated on the basis of average receipts of one year.

For example, assuming a maximum limit of Rs 7,000, the ad-hoc bonus for 30 days will be calculated as Rs 6,908.

Casual or daily wage employees who have worked at least 240 days per year (for six-day offices) over the past three years will also qualify for this bonus, which amounts to Rs 1,184, according to the statement.

Employees found guilty in departmental disciplinary actions or criminal cases will not be eligible for the bonus. However, those reinstated after suspension will remain eligible.

