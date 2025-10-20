Diwali 2025: India celebrates festival of lights with joy, unity and eco-friendly traditions Beyond fireworks, Diwali focused on food, family, and tradition. People cleaned homes, wore new clothes, exchanged gifts, and prepared sweets and festive meals. In Delhi, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib celebrated both Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, highlighting the festival’s inclusive spirit.

New Delhi:

Millions of homes and streets across India were aglow this week as the country came together to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. One of India’s most cherished festivals, Diwali transcends religion and region, bringing together families, communities, and cultures in a vibrant celebration of light, joy, and togetherness.

This year’s Diwali saw a mix of tradition and modern adjustments. In a significant move, the Supreme Court allowed the use of “green crackers” in Delhi for the first time since 2020, easing a ban aimed at curbing air pollution. While environmental concerns remain high, the decision brought relief to many revellers who celebrated with more eco-friendly options.

In the heart of the capital, Connaught Place was transformed into a glittering hub of lights, decorations, and family gatherings. Temples, homes, and streets alike shimmered with thousands of diyas (oil lamps), fairy lights, and colourful rangolis—elaborate designs made with coloured powders, rice, and flower petals.

Diwali is not only about fireworks. Across the nation, the focus remained on tradition, food, and family. Homes were cleaned and adorned in the days leading up to the festival. People bought new clothes, exchanged gifts, and prepared a wide array of festive delicacies—ranging from syrupy sweets like gulab jamuns and laddoos to savoury snacks and rich curries.

In Mumbai, the iconic Shivaji Park hosted a dazzling fireworks display, while cities like Chandigarh and towns across Assam sparkled with decorative lights and festive fervour.

Religious observances remained at the heart of the celebration. Families across the country offered prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, seeking blessings for the year ahead.

The celebration wasn’t confined to homes and city centres. At the India-Bangladesh border, BSF jawans marked Diwali away from their families by lighting lamps and sharing sweets with fellow soldiers, a reminder of the sacrifices made to keep the nation safe.

In Delhi, the sacred Gurdwara Bangla Sahib was aglow on the eve of both Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, a Sikh celebration that coincides with the festival, underlining the inclusive spirit of the occasion. The overlapping festivities brought together people from different faiths, reaffirming Diwali's growing role as a unifying cultural event.

Continuing a tradition he began in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the Indian Armed Forces—this year aboard INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier. “Our soldiers are the nation’s pride,” the Prime Minister said, praising their dedication and strength.

As markets buzzed with shoppers buying sweets, gifts, and decorations, Diwali also provided a welcome boost to India’s economy. Small businesses and artisans, in particular, reported a rise in sales, especially of handcrafted lamps, traditional attire, and eco-friendly decor.

With its mix of lights, love, and laughter, this year’s Diwali illuminated more than just homes—it lit up hearts across India, showing once again that the festival’s true essence lies in the joy of coming together.