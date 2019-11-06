Image Source : PTI District judge directs officials not to share video, images, text on lawyers-police clash

The district judge of Tis Hazari Court, who is the administrative head of all trial courts in Delhi, on Wednesday "strictly" directed officials not to share any video clip, photograph or text pertaining to the recent clashes between lawyers and police with anyone or on social media.

District Judge Girish Kathpalia issued a circular with directions to the staff to desist from making "unnecessary comments" and "gossip" on the issue before anyone.

"Officials posted in all district courts across Delhi are strictly directed not to forward any video clip or even photographs or text pertaining to the recent unfortunate events of clashes between lawyers and police officials, to anyone, and especially on social media.

"All the officials shall also desist from making any unnecessary comments and gossip on these issues before anyone. All the officials shall ensure that rumours related to these issues are not spread. This is necessary to avoid any further aggravation of the situation," the circular read.

It, however, said that if anyone gets any important and verifiable information, it be shared with the district judge concerned.

Lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex in Delhi on November 2, in which at least 10 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalized, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

Lawyers claimed that four of their colleagues were injured, including one in police firing, but the police denied that it had opened fire. Lawyers in six district courts here -- Tis Hazari, Saket, Rohini, Karkardooma, Patiala House and Dwarka -- abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on November 2, and denied access to litigants in some courts.