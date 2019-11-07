EXCLUSIVE | Disguising as babas, posing as insurance agents: How Pakistan's devious plots stand exposed

Army Headquarters

A new Pakistani propaganda has been exposed by India yet again. Pakistani intelligence officers are now posing as babas and spiritual gurus to extract secret information from the Indian military personnel, sources told India TV. These PIOs make calls to the Indian personnel, attempt to establish an interpersonal communication to trick them into revealing information on their whereabouts or deployment at a particular site, and so on. They, then, misuse the gathered information to inflict harm across the border.

Colonel Vikram calling:

'Colonel Vikram calling': That's what the Pakistani intel officers are also using in their fake calls to Indian military personnel. They introduce themselves as Colonel Vikram from the Army Headquarters, again to develop a personal communication with their target. Retired personnel and Indian Railway clerks are also being targeted by the Pakistani officers. Railway clerks in Jhansi, Babina, Suratgarh and Lucknow are being called to track movement of military personnel.

The Pakistani Intelligence Officers have been using the following social media platforms:

Youtube

TikTok

Skype

WhatsApp

Google

IMO

Dup App

Honeytrapping:

We have heard of honeytrapping cases where sensitive defence information is extracted from the military personnel. Of late, usage of social media platforms for honeytrapping military officers is observed. It usually begins with a young lady liking and commenting on the photos. And, then peeping into their lives for defence related information. According to a new plot, the Pakistani female officers are trying to honeytrap the defence personnel while introducing themselves as insurance agents, welfare officers, chain marketing scheme staff. So far, the Indian Army has identified 150 Facebook IDs of Pakistani operatives and those include females in large numbers.

The Indian Army has also issued an advisory against honey-trap cases. Officials have asked the personnel not to share contact numbers, war game details or Orbat plans with anyone.

Recently two army soldiers- Ravi Varma and Vichitra Behera - were nabbed from Pokhran in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer for leaking tactical information to a Pakistani woman ISI agent after being honey-trapped by her. The woman was operating the Facebook ID in the name of 'Seerath'.

