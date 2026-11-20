Congress MP Imran Masood has questioned the controversial exclusion of Mohammed Siraj's from the playing eleven for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, saying that not selecting him despite his good performance shows clear discrimination. India picked four pacers for the Test led by Jasprit Bumrah. The other three who made the cut were Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj. Several experts believe Siraj should have been part of the team, given his experience and work ethic.

"It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," Masood said.

Siraj, who featured in both Tests during India’s tour of Sri Lanka, was overlooked as the visitors went in with four seamers and Washington Sundar as their spin option for the series opener.

Ravi Shastri questions omission

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said Mohammed Siraj’s experience and aggression should have earned him a place in India’s playing eleven for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, and questioned why the fast bowler was left out on a pitch that rewarded seam movement.

“Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something!” Shastri wrote on his ‘X’ account on Thursday.