Noida residents complain of dirty tap water, troubles expected to grow

Residents of sector 19 in Noida have complained of muddy water running from their taps. More issues with tap water supply are expected in other sectors of Noida as well, even as the supply of Ganga water will remain disrupted till October 30. Maintenance and de-silting work at the Upper Ganga Canal is currently underway, which is expected to cause problems with the water supply.

According to what the residents of sector 19 in Noida say, the quality of water received at 7 am on Saturday was not fit for consumption or even for day-to-day chores.

The water was initially yellowish and later turned blackish in colour, with a bad odour, a resident was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

It was not drinkable and resembled gutter water. A sample of the water was given to the sector RWA office for them to take up the matter with Authority officials,” the resident said.

Similar complaints were even witnessed in the neighbouring sector 20 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, sources with the authority have said Ganga water that was reserved in stock will be supplied in less capacity till Tuesday. After that, issues in water quality will start as the key source of supply will be groundwater.

