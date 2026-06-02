Diplomatic ties, party engagement: Why did BJP host Nepal's Lamichhane with grand welcome in Delhi?

New Delhi:

Nepal's Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman Rabi Lamichhane met BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the national capital on Tuesday. The delegation of Nepal's ruling party, comprising its senior leaders, was accorded a grand welcome at the BJP headquarters on its arrival. "Welcoming the delegation, Nabin highlighted the close and historic ties between India and Nepal, rooted in shared civilisational heritage, cultural bonds and strong people-to-people relations," BJP foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said.

Rabi Lamichhane accorded grand welcome in Delhi

A shower of rose petals along with dhol beats greeted Rabi Lamichhane, as he arrived at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday. Rabi Lamichhane’s visit comes at a sensitive moment, amid friction in India-Nepal ties over territorial disputes under the new Prime Minister Balen Shah.

Even as the BJP described Lamichhane's trip as a bid to strengthen party-to-party engagement, the timing has sparked speculation about its broader diplomatic significance.

While only time will say whether his arrival will help improve ties, what was evident on Tuesday was the importance the BJP attached to Lamichhane's visit. Lamichhane, a former journalist, met BJP president Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders on Tuesday.

It was first formal interaction between BJP and Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party

Interestingly, it was the first formal interaction between the BJP and Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party, which came to power in March after a Gen Z uprising toppled the KP Oli government.

He was invited as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative and the BJP stated that it was strictly a party-to-party outreach but the strategic calculations behind Lamichhane's visit cannot be ignored.

Even though it marked the first dialogue between the two ruling parties in nearly three months, the BJP will hope that it helps establish a regular channel of communication with Nepal's ruling party at a time when PM Balen Shah has remained out of bounds for foreign delegates.

Political analysts beleive that it has been part of Balen Shah's policy to remain neutral and not lean towards either India, the US or China. It is to maintain this neutrality that Shah has avoided one-on-one meetings with foreign dignitaries, experts said.

However, a landlocked Nepal is significantly dependent on India for trade and infrastructure, energy and connectivity projects as the country shares a 1,800 km-long border with India. Nepal's ruling party knows that political rhetoric cannot undo geographical realities.

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