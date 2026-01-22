'Diplomatic premises inviolable': MEA condemns vandalism at Indian Embassy in Croatia In a press release, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal sought action against those responsible for the incident, while pointing out that diplomatic premises are "inviolable and must be protected" under the Vienna Convention.

New Delhi:

India on Thursday lodged a strong protest over trespassing and vandalism of its embassy in Croatia's Zagreb, blaming anti-India elements for the incident. In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal sought action against those responsible for the incident, while pointing out that diplomatic premises are "inviolable and must be protected" under the Vienna Convention.

"Accordingly, we have taken up the matter strongly with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions," Jaiswal said. "Such actions also speak of the character and motives of those behind them, and law enforcement authorities everywhere would do well to take note of them."

Earlier in the day, reports had emerged that the Indian Embassy in Zagreb was vandalised by some Khalistani activists. The development came days ahead of European Union (EU) leaders' visit to New Delhi for the Republic Day parade. During their visit, the EU leaders will co-chair the EU-India Summit and may also ink the free trade agreement (FTA).

PM Modi's Croatia visit

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Croatia and held talks with the top leaders of the Balkan nation. By doing this, he became the first Indian prime minister to visit Croatia. Upon his arrival in Zagreb, he was received by his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković.

PM Modi also held talks with Plenković, with the two leaders deciding to give a "three-time" pace to the bilateral ties. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were also present when the two leaders held talks.

During the visit, India and Croatia also signed four memoranda of cooperation in the areas of agriculture, culture, and science. Another memorandum was signed between the ICCR and the University of Zagreb, related to the study of Indology.