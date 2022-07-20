Wednesday, July 20, 2022
     
  4. UP: Dinesh Khatik, MoS in Jal Shakti Ministry resigns, alleges corruption in letter to Home Minister Amit Shah

UP: Dinesh Khatik, MoS in Jal Shakti Ministry resigns, alleges corruption in letter to Home Minister Amit Shah

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Khatik sent his resignation letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging he was not being listened to as he is from Dalit Community.

Reported By : Vishal Pratap Singh Edited By : Paras Bisht | Lucknow
Updated on: July 20, 2022 14:06 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Dinesh Khatik, MoS in Jal Shakti Ministry resigns

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti Department Dinesh Khatik on Wednesday resigned from the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state. Khatik sent his resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In his resignation letter, Khatik alleged that he was not being listened to as he is from Dalit Community. He also alleged corruption in transfers in the Jal Shakti Department of the UP Government. 

The minister of state has made allegations of big corruption in transfer cases.

