Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sharad Pawar visits thespian Dilip Kumar at Mumbai hospital

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday called on legendary actor Dilip Kumar at a hospital in suburban Mumbai. The 98-year-old veteran actor was admitted to Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID 19 facility, on Sunday morning after experiencing "episodes of breathlessness".

"visited legendary actor shri Dilip Kumar ji at Khar Hinduja hospital to check on his health and treatment, with veteran actress SmtSaira Banu. I wish shri Dilip Kumarjia speedy recovery and good health," Pawar tweeted.

According to an update posted earlier on Kumar's official Twitter handle, the actor has been admitted to the medical facility for routine tests and investigations.

The screen icon was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar, who made his acting debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Ram Aur Shyam", among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998.

