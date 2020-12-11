'Everything will be returned with interest': Dilip Ghosh vows 'revenge' day after attack on JP Nadda's convoy

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Dilip Ghosh vows 'revenge' day after attack on JP Nadda's convoy

Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh has vowed revenge after party's national president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in the South 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

“Badal hobe, bodlao hobe (We shall change and we shall take revenge as well),” wrote Ghosh in Bengali on Facebook. “Everything will be returned with interest,” he added.

Nadda's convoy was attacked with stones and bricks while on its way to Diamond Harbour. Cars of several party leaders including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh which were part of the convoy were damaged in the alleged attack. Nadda, however, escaped unhurt. His party colleague Vijayavargiya suffered injuries in the attack.

The war of words between the BJP and TMC erupted after an attack on Nadda's convoy on Thursday. Senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah slammed the Mamata government for failing to provide security to Nadda and called the attack 'sponsored violence. He said that the state has "descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy" under the Trinamool rule.

Meanwhile, the Centre has sent a communication to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking a detailed report on the law and order situation and the steps being taken by the state government in maintaining peace and tranquility after Thursday's attack on Nadda's convoy. The MHA has also sought a report from the Mama government over the alleged "serious security lapses" during the visit of Nadda.

Nadda's two-day visit to the poll-bound state ended on Thursday.

Ghosh had on Thursday morning written to Amit Shah alleging security lapses during Nadda's tour of the state. According to Ghosh, police failed to provide a smooth passage to Nadda's convoy. Nadda enjoys Z-category security cover.

