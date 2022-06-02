BKU leader Dilbag Singh planned attack on himself to get arms licence, say UP Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Suspects revealed BKU leader 'planned attack on himself to get arms licence': UP Police

In a shocking revelation, suspects who had attacked Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Dilbag Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur have claimed Singh had been planning such an attack on himself to get (arms) license. The development comes two days after the BKU leader, who is also a witness to the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, was allegedly attacked by armed assailants.

The UP police said Singh has identified the suspects.

The police further noted the BKU leader was provided with a gunman for security, but he gave him an off on the day of the attack.

On Wednesday, Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman said, "He has a gunman for security provided to him by the administration, but he gave the gunman an off on his own and the same day this firing incident took place."

"Last night, he claimed he was fired upon thrice. We have filed an FIR. FSL Team from Lucknow called for a ballistic report. He identified suspects who instead stated that he'd been planning such an attack on himself to get (arms) license," Sanjeev Suman said.

Notably, according to the police, the Lakhimpur Kheri district president of BKU, Dilbag Singh was attacked on Tuesday as two unidentified men on a bike followed his SUV and opened fire on him.

The BKU leader had told the cops that his police guard was on leave when the attack happened.

