'Spread hatred is Hindutva': Digvijaya Singh's remark in Guna during 900-km Ujjain-Ayodhya Yatra sparks row

Guna:

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has once again landed in controversy over his remarks on Hindutva, triggering a sharp political reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh, during his ongoing journey from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, claimed that spreading hatred was Hindutva, while describing Sanatan Dharma as a philosophy that respects all religions and works for the welfare of the entire world. His remarks have sparked a fresh political debate, with the BJP taking strong exception to his comments. The senior Congress leader made the statement while interacting with the media during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Guna district as part of his 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra'.

What did Digvijaya Singh say about Hindutva?

Speaking to the media in Guna district during his journey, Digvijaya Singh said that Sanatan Dharma stands for respecting all religions and promoting the welfare of the entire world. He contrasted this with what he described as the ideology of Hindutva followed by organisations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

"We have only one message. Sanatan Dharma respects all religions and works for the welfare of the entire world. This is what Sanatan Dharma stands for. Spreading hatred is Hindutva, which is practised by the RSS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which consider Savarkar ji their leader. He himself had said that Hindutva has nothing to do with religion," Singh said.

Why is Digvijaya Singh undertaking the yatra?

The senior Congress leader launched the 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' from Ujjain on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The journey is aimed at spreading the fundamental ideals and values of Sanatan culture.

According to PTI, a group of saints and religious leaders is leading the foot march, which began in Ujjain and will cover approximately 930 kilometres before reaching Ayodhya, home to the Ram Temple. During the journey, Singh is expected to reach out to people and highlight the core principles of Sanatan Dharma, particularly truth and transparency.

Apart from promoting the values of Sanatan Dharma, the yatra will also focus on several issues concerning religious institutions and public life. The issues to be highlighted during the journey include transparency in donations received at religious places, impartial investigations into cases involving the alleged misuse of funds, and the issue of vote theft.

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