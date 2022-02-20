Digvijaya Singh backs Kumar Vishwas, says 'Kejriwal should issue statement against pro-Khalistan separatist'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Digvijaya Singh backs Kumar Vishwas, says 'Arvind Kejriwal should issue statement against pro-Khalistan separatist'.

Congress veteran leader Digvijaya Singh has supported poet Kumar Vishwas and demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issue a statement against the Khalistan movement.

Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab, but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has dismissed the allegations.

Singh, in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday night said, “Kumar Vishwas has made a very simple demand. Kejriwal ji should give a statement against Khalistan. Kejriwal ji should not have any objection to this."

The Centre on Saturday (February 19) decided to give 'Y' category security to Vishwas, after reviewing the threat perception based on intelligence inputs in the wake of his allegations against Kejriwal, official sources said.

