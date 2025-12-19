'Difficult to control pollution if...': SP MP RK Chaudhary defends remarks on 'Holika Dahan'; BJP hits out On Thursday, Chaudhary said that burning of bodies release gases such as carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, which contribute a lot in pollution. He even referred to the festival of Holika Dahan and said the issue of air pollution is not about religion but about the environment.

New Delhi:

Samajwadi Party MP RK Chaudhary on Friday defended his remarks over 'Holika Dahan' and said it would become difficult to control pollution if one keeps considering the Hindu sentiments. Speaking to exclusively to India TV, the Lok Sabha MP from Mohanlalganj also pointed out that planting trees is not just a solution to curbing pollution in the country.

"Planting trees won't help in curbing pollution, this is a huge issue. Which gas is released when Holika Dahan is held? It is carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, which is extremely dangerous for our health. So, if we consider about the Hindu sentiments, then it would be difficult to control pollution," he said.

Chaudhary's controversial remarks

On Thursday, Chaudhary said that burning of bodies release gases such as carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, which contribute a lot in pollution. He even referred to the festival of Holika Dahan and said the issue of air pollution is not about religion but about the environment.

"When bodies are burnt, they release carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, and it burns oxygen in the atmosphere. Even during the lighting of fire on Holika Dahan, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide are released. Our country is not serious about air pollution," he had told news agency ANI.

BJP hits out at SP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has harshly criticised the Samajwadi Party over Chaudhary's remarks. Leading the charge for the saffron party was Union Minister Giriraj Singh who said Chaudhary should change his religion. BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra also criticised Chaudhary and said the SP MP only wants to attack the Hindus over the air pollution.

"He cannot see the pollution emanating from vehicles, stubble burning, he just wants to launch an attack on the Hindu religion, that's why he is giving such misleading statements. This is very sad," he said.

Deteriorating AQI in Delhi-NCR

The air quality index (AQI) has been hovering between 'very poor' and 'severe' category since Diwali. On Friday, the AQI was recorded at 382 in the national capital, with 14 monitoring stations reporting severe air quality. The worst AQI was recorded at 434 at Vivek Vihar, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app.

Considering this, the government has banned the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI emission standards. Additionally, it has directed fuel stations not to provide fuel to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.