Differently-abled girl denied entry at popular Gurugram pub, was told 'customers will get disturbed'

Differently-abled woman denied entry at known Gurugram pub, was told 'customers will get disturbed'

Srishti, a differently abled woman on Saturday took to Twitter and claimed that a popular pub in Gurugram called 'Raasta' denied her permission to enter as she was wheelchair-bound. She claimed that her friends and family, alongwith her, were denied entry to sit inside the popular place saying 'customers will get disturbed'. The pub is located inside Gurugram's Cyber Hub, a mostly crowded area.

The club management however, has denied the charge. In a series of tweets, Srishty narrated her ordeal, which was later retweeted widely. Have a look:

The manager of Raasta pub B Madhav claimed the woman was not denied entry but was stopped from going to the dance floor as it was crowded and her wheelchair could have caused an accident. "We did not deny her any entry but she wanted to go on dance floor with her wheelchair. The floor had steps and was crowded. There could have been an accident and it was important for her safety also," Madhav told PTI.

Pandey even posted a video of the argument with the staff of the pub.

The twitter thread saw a lot of response from the people, including actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt who said, "I am terribly saddened that this happened to you. We suffer from an absolute lack of grace as a society. Wheelchair accessibility is one thing but refusing to see a human being who is confined to one as an equal and deserving of dignity is quite another."

The Gurugram Police too responded to Pandey’s tweet and asked for her contact details. However, Inspector Pawan Malik, SHO of DLF phase 2 police station, said, "We have not received any complaint yet."

Several twitter users lent support to her ordeal. A twitter user wrote, "Very shocking Srishti. This is against the Disability Act 2016, easily found on Google. You may like to complain to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. An excellent site for grievances that I have successfully used in the past is https://pgportal.gov.in".

Another user said, "This is so not done @raastagurgaon. This goes against so many things. Hope the owners will look into it, apologise and train the staff on inclusivity".

