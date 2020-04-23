Image Source : PTI Dietician at Delhi's LNJP hospital tests positive for coronavirus, 56 quarantined, kitchen shut

At least 56 people have been sent to quarantine after a dietician associated with Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital mess tested positive for COVID-19, Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital Dr JC Passey said.

Dr Passey said the kitchen of LNJP Hospital has been temporarily shut down till the test reports of the persons sent to quarantine become available.

"At present, food facility is being provided by two of our in-house canteen facilities," Dr Passey added.

Meanwhile, twelve members of a family, including a two-month-old child, residing in a containment zone in old Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have been sent to the LNJP Hospital.

The kitchen of LNJP Hospital has been temporarily shut down till the test reports of the persons sent to quarantine become available. At present, food facility is being provided by two of our in-house canteen facilities: Dr JC Passey, Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital (2/2) https://t.co/g7c03Iet7k — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

Also thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi Jahangirpuri area, a portion of which has been declared a containment zone, had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Thursday rose to 2,376 with 50 deaths.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage